UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to sell part of Bucyrus distribution to Ferreyros
April 16, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to sell part of Bucyrus distribution to Ferreyros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s biggest heavy machinery maker, said it would sell its Bucyrus distribution and support business in Peru to its distributor Ferreyros for $75 million.

Caterpillar had bought mining equipment maker Bucyrus International for $7.6 billion last year.

It sold parts of the Bucyrus businesses in similar deals in December last year and early this year.

Caterpillar said about 70 former Bucyrus employees will move to Ferreyros.

Shares of Caterpillar were trading up 1 percent at $107.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

