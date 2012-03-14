FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar to expand South Carolina plant, add jobs
March 14, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

Caterpillar to expand South Carolina plant, add jobs

March 14 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s largest heavy machinery maker, said it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Sumter, South Carolina, to make it the primary source for small and large hydraulic cylinders for North and South America.

The company said the $20 million expansion plan would add 170,000 square feet, bringing the Sumter facility’s total footprint to about 275,000 square feet once complete. The expansion would add 80 jobs over two years.

The company said the expansion is driven by growing demand for its products.

