FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Caterpillar says CEO of Japan unit to retire
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Caterpillar says CEO of Japan unit to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said Ali Bahaj, chief executive for the company’s Japan operations, will retire effective May 1, and the construction machinery maker named Noriyuki Takeuchi as president to replace Bahaj.

Takeuchi will also take over as the country manager of Caterpillar Japan, the company said in a statement.

Ali Bahaj, who served the company for 32 years, was formerly the vice president for group company Caterpillar Inc.

Earlier this month, Caterpillar Inc had said it would spend 36.5 billion yen (about $450 million) to take full control of its Japanese joint venture to strengthen its expansion in Asian markets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.