UPDATE 1-Caterpillar sees Q1 revenue, profit below Wall Street estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment, forecast first-quarter profit and revenue well below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, prompting questions from some analysts on its full-year outlook.

Caterpillar said at an industrials conference in London it “remained comfortable” with its full-year sales and profit outlook.

It said it expects first quarter 2016 sales and revenue to be in a range of $9.3 billion to $9.4 billion. Analysts had expected about $10.3 billion.

The company also said 2016 profit for the quarter ended March 31 would be 50 to 55 cents per share, or 65 to 70 cents per share excluding restructuring costs. Analysts had expected 97 cents per share on average, excluding restructuring.

“Although the company maintained its 2016 revenue and EPS guidance we are increasingly concerned that the 2016 outlook may not be adequately conservative,” Ann Duignan, analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a research note.

Caterpillar kept its full-year 2016 revenue outlook at about $40 billion to $44 billion. The company’s profit outlook for 2016 remained at about $3.50 per share, or $4.00 per share excluding restructuring costs.

The global slowdown in mining and construction activity has cut demand for Caterpillar’s products and the company has been cutting costs.

The company outlined a wide-ranging restructuring last year that could cut 10,000 employees by 2018 and shut factories around the globe.

Just last month, Caterpillar said it would halt production of its on-highway trucks and eliminate 70 jobs, primarily management positions, in response to slumping sales. It has also consolidated some divisions.

Caterpillar shares were up 1 percent at $75.08 in morning trading as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.39 percent at 17,394.08.