6 months ago
March 2, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 6 months ago

Caterpillar Illinois facilities searched by law enforcement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc's facilities in Peoria, Illinois, were searched on Thursday by law enforcement officials executing a search warrant, a Caterpillar representative said.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Scott said in an emailed statement the company was cooperating with authorities.

"Law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. Caterpillar is cooperating," Scott said in an emailed statement. She declined to comment further.

The Peoria Journal Star newspaper reported that law enforcement officials were seen entering Caterpillar's headquarters. Some people were wearing jackets with the Internal Revenue Service logo, the paper said.

The newspaper also said a placard in the window of one of the federal vehicles noted it was used by police from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement. (Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

