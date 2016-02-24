FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar announces further division consolidation
February 24, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Caterpillar announces further division consolidation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc will combine two divisions dealing with power and energy, adding more detail to a restructuring announced last year, and plans to complete this by June 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will create a new Electric Power, Marine and Oil & Gas Division by consolidating the Electric Power and Marine & Petroleum Power Divisions.

In addition, Steve Niehaus, currently vice president of the Electric Power Division will retire after a 27-year career with the construction and mining machine manufacturer.

“Consolidating these energy operations along with the recently announced integration of two divisions within Customer & Dealer Support will bring efficiencies and a streamlined leadership team. With these changes, we will have reduced executive leadership by 13 percent since 2013,” Caterpillar Chairman & CEO Doug Oberhelman said in a written statement.

Last year the Caterpillar said the company would consolidate and could layoff up to 10,000 employees by 2018. [IDn:nL4N11U3XE]

Caterpillar shares were down 2.89 percent at $63.87 during morning trade. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
