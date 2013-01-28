FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar profit drops on weak demand for heavy equipment
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Caterpillar profit drops on weak demand for heavy equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s largest maker of construction equipment, reported a 55 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as customers sold off existing inventories rather than buy new machines.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $697 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $1.55 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $16.08 billion.

Caterpillar expects to earn $7 to $9 per share in 2013.

Earlier this month Caterpillar said it discovered accounting fraud at a Chinese coal mining supplier it bought in 2012. Caterpillar wrote down most of the $650 million deal, zapping fourth-quarter results by 87 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
