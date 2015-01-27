FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Caterpillar quarterly profit falls, hurt by commodity prices
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Caterpillar quarterly profit falls, hurt by commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and lead to make clear Q4 profit hurt by commodity prices, 2015 outlook hurt by oil, date in dateline)

CHICAGO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a lower net profit that came in below market expectations, as lower prices for copper, coal and iron ore hurt its mining business and warned the drop in oil prices would hurt its business in 2015.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $757 million, down nearly 25 percent from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $1.23, compared with $1.54 in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.55. (Reporting by Nick Carey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.