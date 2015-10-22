FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar third-quarter profit tumbles
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Caterpillar third-quarter profit tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit as global machinery sales fell during the third quarter as worldwide construction activity, mining and drilling for oil and gas remained severely weak.

The company reported a third-quarter net income of $368 million, or 62 cents per share, down from $1.02 billion, or $1.63 per share diluted, a year earlier.

Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were at 75 cents, compared with $1.72 in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 78 cents a share.

Shares of Caterpillar fell about 2.6 percent in pre-market trading to $67.80. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

