Caterpillar posts lower second quarter earnings
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Caterpillar posts lower second quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit as sales of new machinery remained sluggish.

Caterpillar, the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker, reported second-quarter profit of $550 million or 93 cents per share, down from a revised $802 million, or a revised $1.31 per share a year earlier.

Earnings per share excluding restructuring costs were $1.09, compared with revised $1.40. Analysts expected earnings of 96 cents. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago)


