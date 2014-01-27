FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar posts stronger-than-expected 4th-quarter profit
January 27, 2014

Caterpillar posts stronger-than-expected 4th-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as the world’s largest mining and construction equipment aggressively cut costs to offset continued sluggish sales of its earth-moving equipment.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company, which also makes locomotives and diesel and turbine engines, reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1 billion, or $1.54 a share, up from $697 million, or $1.04 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $14.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Caterpillar to post a profit of $1.28 a share on sales of $13.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

