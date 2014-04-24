FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar posts higher first-quarter profit, raises outlook
April 24, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Caterpillar posts higher first-quarter profit, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Thursday posted quarterly profit that topped estimates and raised its full-year outlook on a stronger-than-expected rebound in sales to the construction industry.

The world’s largest maker of earth-moving machinery posted a first-quarter net profit of $922 million, or $1.61 a share, compared with $880 million, or $1.32 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

With restructuring costs factored in, Caterpillar made a profit of $1.44 a share.

Revenue at the company, which also makes locomotives and diesel and turbine engines, was little changed year over year at $13.24 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of $1.24 a share on sales of $13.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Caterpillar raised its full-year earnings outlook to $6.10 per share, up from $5.85, citing growing demand from builders. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

