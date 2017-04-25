FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

Caterpillar sales rise 3.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly sales and revenue, helped by higher demand across its businesses.

However, profit attributable to common stockholders fell to $192 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $271 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.28 per share, compared with 64 cents per share a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $9.82 billion from $9.46 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

