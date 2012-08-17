UPDATE 1-Caterpillar dealer sales up 14 pct in last 3 months

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said Friday its worldwide dealers’ sales of heavy equipment accelerated in the three months through July, as a pickup in North America and Asia offset lower retail sales in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Global equipment sales were up 14 percent in the three-month rolling period ended in July, faster than the 11 percent rate reported for the two prior periods, the Peoria, Illinois-based company said. Asia-Pacific sales were up 28 percent, compared with a 16 percent pace in the three months to June.

North American sales were up 25 percent, slightly ahead of June’s pace, while Latin America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa showed single-digit declines.

Sales of the company’s power systems - used on industrial job sites and energy-producing projects - rose 4 percent in the period through July, marking a slight deceleration. Transport and petroleum demand offset weakness in industrial and electric power markets.

Caterpillar’s dealer statistics are reported in constant dollars, meaning they do not show the effect of currency translation on overseas sales.