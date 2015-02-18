FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Caterpillar reports US investigation of cash movement
February 18, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Caterpillar reports US investigation of cash movement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove reference to SEC)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The movement of cash among Caterpillar Inc’s U.S. and foreign subsidiaries is being investigated by U.S. authorities, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The heavy machinery maker said it had received a grand jury subpoena from a U.S. District Court on Jan. 8 and is cooperating with the investigation. (bit.ly/1JounJM)

The company believes that the investigation would not have a material effect on its financial position.

Caterpillar also said in its latest filing that it had made a presentation to the SEC on Caterpillar SARL, on which the regulatory authority is conducting an investigation.

The company is also in talks with the SEC about a possible resolution of another federal investigation, involving Caterpillar’s Progress Rail subsidiary.

The company believes that “a loss is probable” as a result of the Progress Rail situation but that the company did not expect the investigation to have a major negative effect on its finances.

Caterpillar was not immediately available for comment after regular business hours. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

