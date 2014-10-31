FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caterpillar gets SEC subpoena over Bucyrus accounting
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Caterpillar gets SEC subpoena over Bucyrus accounting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Construction equipment company Caterpillar Inc on Friday said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how it accounted for its July 2011 purchase of Bucyrus International Inc.

In its quarterly report, Caterpillar said the Sept. 10 subpoena from the SEC seeks information about its accounting for goodwill relating to the $7.6 billion takeover of Bucyrus, a maker of mining equipment.

Caterpillar said it is cooperating with the SEC and believes the matter will not materially affect its finances or liquidity.

In a separate statement, the Peoria, Illinois-based company also said it believes its accounting treatment for Bucyrus was “appropriate.” Bucyrus had been based in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Goodwill reflects intangible assets such as brand value and employee morale. It is often used as a measure of how much over book value, or the sum that a company’s assets could fetch in a liquidation, a company pays to acquire a business.

Caterpillar said it had $6.8 billion of goodwill on its books as of Sept. 30, of which $3.76 billion concerned its resource industries operations, which include Bucyrus.

Shares of Caterpillar, a component of the Dow Jones industrial average, closed up $1.25, or 1.2 percent, at $101.41 in Friday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.