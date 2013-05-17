FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caterpillar says settles Siwei deal with cut in purchase price
May 17, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Caterpillar says settles Siwei deal with cut in purchase price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc and China-based Mining Machinery Ltd said on Thursday they have settled outstanding issues related to Caterpillar’s acquisition of mining equipment firm ERA and its Siwei unit through a reduction in the purchase price.

As part of the deal announced on Thursday, Caterpillar’s outstanding payment obligations to Mining Machinery were reduced by $135 million to $29.5 million.

Caterpillar reported in January that it had found “deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct” at Siwei.

The world’s largest maker of construction equipment had acquired ERA for $653.4 million (HK$5.06 billion) from Mining Machinery last June.

Siwei is China’s fourth-largest maker of hydraulic roof supports.

