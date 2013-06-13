FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE-based Caterpillar dealer Unatrac signs $700 mln loan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

UAE-based Caterpillar dealer Unatrac signs $700 mln loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Unatrac Holding, the distributor of Caterpillar equipment in eight mainly African countries, has signed a $700 million, three-year loan to fund operations and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Part of Egyptian conglomerate Mansour Group, Dubai-based Unatrac increased the size of the revolving credit facility from $600 million after receiving pledges from lenders worth double the target amount, it said.

Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan arranged the deal, which was joined by a dozen other banks during a marketing period for the firm’s debut syndicated loan.

The loan pays an interest rate of 4 percent over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), Nader Aboushadi, group corporate treasurer at Unatrac, said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

Unatrac operates Caterpillar dealerships in Russia, Ghana, Nigeria, Iraq, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Uganda and has an annual turnover of $1.4 billion, according to a company profile. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.