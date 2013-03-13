FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cathay Pacific 2012 net profit plunges 83 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

Cathay Pacific 2012 net profit plunges 83 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world’s largest international air cargo carrier, returned to profit in the second half of 2012 as a result of higher cargo volume and cost-cutting measures.

The airline reported net profit of HK$916 million ($118 million) for the year ended December, down 83 percent from 2011, and narrowly missing an average forecast of HK$1.01 bil1ion profit from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cathay reversed a first-half loss of HK$935 million but its yearly figure was substantially lower than the 2011 profit of HK$5.5 billion due to high fuel costs and an uncertain global economy, which depressed passenger and cargo demand compared with the previous year.

For the second half Of 2012, Cathay made a net profit of HK$1.85 billion versus HK$2.7 billion a year ago, based on Reuters calculations.

Controlled by property conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd , Cathay is also 30 percent owned by national flag carrier Air China Ltd . ($1 = 7.7568 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.