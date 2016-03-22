FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Cathay Financial says set aside $43 mln for derivative loss provisions
March 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Cathay Financial says set aside $43 mln for derivative loss provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holdings , Taiwan’s No.1 financial holding firm, said on Tuesday it has set aside T$1.4 billion ($43 million) in provisions to cover potential losses from customer defaults on a popular yuan derivative trading product.

The firm’s banking unit, Cathay United Bank, is one of a number of Taiwanese banks that face losses from defaults on a product once seen as a sure bet for investors after the recent slide in China’s currency. The combined losses in the banking industry could run to hundreds of millions, or even billions, of U.S. dollars, analysts have estimated.

“We think these provisions should be enough, given the current market situation,” president C.K. Lee told reporters, speaking on the sidelines of a briefing in Taipei.

The product, known as target redemption forward (TRF) contracts, became popular with small corporate customers following its introduction in 2013. It pays the holder a monthly income so long as the yuan remains above a trigger price against the dollar, but if the yuan falls, the investor has to pay out. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

