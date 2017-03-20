Cathay Financial says plans to raise up to $1.15 bln in debt in H1

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding , parent company of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, said on Monday it plans to raise up to T$35 billion ($1.15 billion) by issuing subordinated debt in the first half of 2017 ahead of expected interest rate increases.

The fund-raising plan was mentioned by a company official to investors at a meeting. The official did not specifically say where Cathay was expecting the interest rates to rise. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)