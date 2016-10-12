FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Taiwan's Cathay Fin to raise about $1.6 bln via preferred shares-sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan's Cathay Fin to raise about $1.6 bln via preferred shares-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding , the parent of Taiwan's largest life insurer, plans to raise T$49.998 billion ($1.6 billion) through an issue of preferred shares, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Cathay will sell the shares at T$60 each, giving an annual dividend yield of 3.8 percent, said the sources, who asked to speak on the condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public.

When contacted, Cathay Financial said it has made an application to Taiwan regulators for a share sale, without elaborating on the details. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.