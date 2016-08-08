FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Cathay Financial vows support for Philippines' RCBC after central bank fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd, a unit of Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd, will continue supporting partly owned Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC), despite a penalty imposed by the country's central bank over RCBC's role in a $81 million cyber-heist.

A Cathay Financial spokesman said on Monday its insurance arm backed RCBC's management after the Philippine central bank on Friday fined RCBC a record 1 billion pesos ($21.3 million) after the lender was used by cyber criminals to channel $81 million stolen from Bangladesh Bank in February.

"What's happening to RCBC is unfortunate," Cathay Financial spokesman Daniel Teng told Reuters. "We will do our best to support RCBC's management team to meet requests from the BSP (central bank) or even beyond its expectations," Teng said.

In April Cathay Life increase its stake in RCBC to 22.3 percent from 22.7 percent.

$1 = 46.9380 Philippine pesos Reporting by Faith Hung and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

