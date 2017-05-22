HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong's flagship carrier
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it will cut
around 600 staff, including 190 management jobs and 400
non-management staff by mid-June.
Cathay Pacific said no frontline employees, pilots or cabin
crew would be affected by the announcement.
In March, Cathay Pacific had said in an internal memo that
it plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles
at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent. The memo came a day
after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)