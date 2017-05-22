HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it will cut around 600 staff, including 190 management jobs and 400 non-management staff by mid-June.

Cathay Pacific said no frontline employees, pilots or cabin crew would be affected by the announcement.

In March, Cathay Pacific had said in an internal memo that it plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent. The memo came a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.

