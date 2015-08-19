Cathay Pacific's H1 profit up more than 5-fold, but lags estimates

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd posted on Wednesday a more than five-fold surge in first-half net profit as fuel prices fell, but the profit lagged analysts’ estimates.

Net profit for the six-month period ended June 30 rose to HK$1.97 billion from HK$347 million in the comparable year-ago period, Cathay said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That compares with a mean estimate of HK$2.2 billion of three analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)