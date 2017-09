March 9 - Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday its net profit jumped 90.5 percent year-on-year in 2015, beating estimates, as strong demand from China boosted the contribution of its partner Air China.

Cathay reported a net profit of HK$6 billion ($772.57 million), compared with HK$5.7 billion estimate of 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 7.7663 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Stephen Coates)