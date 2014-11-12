FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cathay Fin plans to buy US asset manager Conning for $240 mln
November 12, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cathay Fin plans to buy US asset manager Conning for $240 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Conning’s statement in paragraphs 3-4)

TAIPEI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to buy U.S. asset manager Conning Holdings Corp for $240 million, in the latest sign Taiwanese financial firms are expanding outside the overcrowded home market.

The deal, subject to Taiwanese regulatory approval, is expected to closed in the second half of 2015, said Cathay, the parent of Taiwan’s biggest life insurer.

“This transaction is good for Conning’s clients and employees, as well as the long-term strategy of our company,” said Conning Chief Executive Woody Bradford in a separate statement.

The U.S. firm manages around $92 billion in client assets, Cathay said in the statement.

The purchase, which includes Conning’s subsidiaries, is the second overseas deal by Cathay Financial in less than two months as Taiwan’s regulators encourage financial institutions to expand in Asia.

Cathay Financial is set to acquire a fifth of the Philippines’ Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) for $400 million.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
