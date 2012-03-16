FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cathay Fin plans to raise money from stocks, bond
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

Cathay Fin plans to raise money from stocks, bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial , Taiwan’s top financial holding firm, said on Friday it plans to raise as much as T$40 billion ($1.36 billion) via a stock sale and anther US$400 million via a bond issue.

Cathay plans to sell up to 1 billion new shares to local investors or to overseas investors in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), according to a company statement, adding the purpose for the fund-raising has yet to be decided.

Proceeds from the bond sale would be used to repay debts or for operational needs, it said.

Shares of Cathay ended up 0.58 percent higher on Friday, beating the broader market’s 0.82 percent slide.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Erica Billingham

