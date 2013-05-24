FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cathay Fin plans to complete rights issue in Q3
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

Cathay Fin plans to complete rights issue in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial, Taiwan’s biggest financial holding firm, said on Friday that it planned to sell up to 400 million shares in a rights issue, in a move estimated to raise T$16 billion ($533 million).

Proceeds from the share sale would be used to inject capital in its banking unit, according to a company statement.

Cathay expects to complete the share sale in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval, it said.

On Friday, shares of Cathay Financial ended up 0.4 percent at T$39.90, outperforming a 0.3 percent slide of the broader market. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.