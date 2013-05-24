Cathay Fin plans to complete rights issue in Q3

TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial, Taiwan’s biggest financial holding firm, said on Friday that it planned to sell up to 400 million shares in a rights issue, in a move estimated to raise T$16 billion ($533 million).

Proceeds from the share sale would be used to inject capital in its banking unit, according to a company statement.

Cathay expects to complete the share sale in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval, it said.

On Friday, shares of Cathay Financial ended up 0.4 percent at T$39.90, outperforming a 0.3 percent slide of the broader market. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ron Popeski)