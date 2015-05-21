FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cathay Pacific flight attendants threaten August strike over pay
May 21, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Cathay Pacific flight attendants threaten August strike over pay

Venus Wu, Viola Zhou

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - The Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd flight attendants’ union said that it would move forward with plans for a strike in August, accusing the company’s management of failing to negotiate pay and benefits.

More than 300 union supporters, some carrying placards, staged a protest outside the Cathay Pacific headquarters on Thursday.

Union representatives said they would distribute leaflets in Hong Kong’s Central district apologising to passengers and asking them to re-arrange their travel plans.

“We are not asking the company to give us anything more, but to give back what we used to have. The company is not following its own policies,” union vice-chairman Julian Yau Chi-hung said.

Cathay Pacific’s cabin crew general manager Maggie Yeung told reporters she was confident staff would be rational and put clients first. She also said management was happy to meet with union representatives.

Yau said the union may change its plans regarding the strike depending on discussions with the airline’s management.

The union has not gone on strike in 22 years but is calling on its 6,400 members to be ready to stop work if the airline continues to ignore its demands. The proposed strike would run Aug. 18-31, during the height of the summer travel season. It would include flight staff but not pilots. (Reporting by Venus Wu and Viola Zhou; Writing by Clare Baldwin)

