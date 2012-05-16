FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Cathay Pacific April cargo traffic falls 11 pct yr/yr
May 16, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Cathay Pacific April cargo traffic falls 11 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
 said on Wednesday that its April freight traffic fell
11 percent from a year earlier as the general air cargo market
stayed soft, but passenger numbers grew helped by additional
flights in the region.	
  	
Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:	
                                       Yr/Yr            Yr/Yr	
                                       growth           growth 	
                               April    (pct)  Jan-Apr   (pct) 	
 Cargo and mail (tonnes)       124,531  -11.0  502,801   -10.7
 Cargo/mail load factor (pct)  63.3      -5.0   64.4      -4.4	
 Passengers carried (mln)      2.52     +11.7    9.54     +9.7
 Passenger load factor (pct)   83.1   +2.8 ppt  79.8    +0.8 ppt	
   	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

