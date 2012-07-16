FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Cathay Pacific June cargo traffic falls 5.4 pct yr/yr
July 16, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Cathay Pacific June cargo traffic falls 5.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
 said on Monday that its June freight traffic fell 5.4
percent from a year earlier, hurt by continued weakness in the
air cargo market, but passenger numbers grew on strong demand
ahead of the peak summer season.
  
Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:
                                        Yr/Yr            Yr/Yr
                                        growth           growth 
                               June     (pct)    Jan-Jun (pct) 
 Cargo and mail (tonnes)       127,698  -5.4     753,901 -9.8
 Cargo/mail load factor (pct)  65.7     -1.3ppt  64.3    -4.1ppt
 Passengers carried (mln)      2.41     +6.4     14.31   +8.6
 Passenger load factor (pct)   82.9     +1.4ppt  80.1    +0.8ppt
   

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
