TABLE-Cathay Pacific says Feb cargo traffic up 0.8 pct
March 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Cathay Pacific says Feb cargo traffic up 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Cathay
Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday that February
freight traffic rose 0.8 percent, while growth in passenger
numbers fell short of capacity growth.	
  	
Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:       	
                            Feb   pct Change Jan-Feb Pct change	
                                     yr/yr             Jan-Feb	
 Cargo and mail tonnes    117,880    +0.8    234,130     -10.4	
 Cargo/mail load factor   65.8 pct   -1.8    62.7 pct     -5.0  	
 Passengers carried (mln)  2.12      +4.0     4.63        +8.1 	
 Passenger load factor    74.5 pct   -2.8    78.4 pct     -1.0	
    	
    "On the surface the February cargo figures look reasonably
okay, but comparisons with 2011 are distorted by the Chinese New
Year effect," said General Manager for Cargo Sales and Marketing
James Woodrow.	
    The Lunar New Year holiday fell in late January this year
but in early February in 2011.	
    "Our key markets remained soft, with weak demand to Europe
in particular out of Hong Kong and Shanghai," he said. "At the
end of February, demand out of Hong Kong and mainland China did
improve due to large project shipments."     	
    "The February figures highlight the fact that growth in
passenger volume is struggling to keep pace with the increase in
capacity, while the decline in yield is becoming more apparent
on all routes in economy class," said General Manager for
Revenue Management James Tong.	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

