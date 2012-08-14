TABLE-Cathay Pacific July cargo traffic falls 10.5 pct yr/yr

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday that its July freight traffic fell 10.5 percent on weak air cargo market demand, and its passenger throughput fell slightly because of a severe tropical storm which hit operations towards the end of July. Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair: Yr/Yr Yr/Yr growth growth July (pct) Jan-Ju1 (pct) Cargo and mail (tonnes) 125,343 -10.5 879,245 -9.9 Cargo/mail load factor (pct) 64.7 -1.9ppt 64.3 -3.8ppt Passengers carried (mln) 2.51 -0.7 16.82 +7.1 Passenger load factor (pct) 81.1 -5.0ppt 80.3 0.0ppt (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)