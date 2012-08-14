FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Cathay Pacific July cargo traffic falls 10.5 pct yr/yr
#Industrials
August 14, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Cathay Pacific July cargo traffic falls 10.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
 said on Tuesday that its July freight traffic fell
10.5 percent on weak air cargo market demand, and its passenger
throughput fell slightly because of a severe tropical storm
which hit operations towards the end of July.
  
Combined data for Cathay and unit Dragonair:
                                        Yr/Yr            Yr/Yr
                                        growth           growth 
                               July     (pct)    Jan-Ju1 (pct) 
 Cargo and mail (tonnes)       125,343 -10.5     879,245 -9.9
 Cargo/mail load factor (pct)  64.7     -1.9ppt  64.3    -3.8ppt
 Passengers carried (mln)      2.51     -0.7     16.82   +7.1
 Passenger load factor (pct)   81.1     -5.0ppt  80.3     0.0ppt

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
