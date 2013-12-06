FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retailer Cath Kidston hires UBS to consider options
December 6, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

UK retailer Cath Kidston hires UBS to consider options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British fashion and accessories retailer Cath Kidston and its private equity majority owner TA Associates have hired investment bank UBS to consider the firm’s strategic options which could include a sale or partial sale of the business.

Cath Kidston, founded by its namesake in 1993 and known for its floral prints, is growing rapidly and plans to capitalise on the international appeal of its brand.

It currently trades from 59 stores and concessions in the UK and Ireland and 54 across Spain, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

“In these circumstances it is prudent that the company and its owners should carefully assess the options available to take the company through the next stage in its evolution and UBS has been appointed to help,” it said on Friday.

Earlier, Sky News reported that TA Associates, which bought a majority stake in Cath Kidston in 2010, is planning to put the company on the market in 2014 and is expected to seek over 250 million pounds ($408 million).

