India's Catholic Syrian Bank files for up to $64 mln IPO
April 1, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

India's Catholic Syrian Bank files for up to $64 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender Catholic Syrian Bank has filed for an initial public offering to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($64.2 million), in what would be the first listing by a local bank in more than four years.

The lender is considering selling anchor investors up to 12.5 million shares for up to 1.5 billion rupees ahead of the IPO, it said in the filing.

It will use the proceeds from the IPO to strengthen its core capital base and meet future capital requirements. ICICI Securities Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd are the managers for the share sale.

Another Indian lender, RBL Bank, is also preparing for an IPO. ($1 = 62.3150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
