UPDATE 1-Catholic Health Initiatives to sell $1.5 bln taxable bonds
October 18, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Catholic Health Initiatives to sell $1.5 bln taxable bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Colorado-based Catholic Health Initiatives is planning to sell $1.5 billion of taxable bonds on Oct. 25 through J.P. Morgan, a market source said on Thursday.

Ahead of the sale , Moody’s Investors Service cut the rating on the h ealthcare system’ s outstanding bonds to Aa3 from Aa2, affecting about $6 billion of debt.

B oth Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service s and Fitch Ratings d owngraded Catholic Health to AA-minus from AA.

All three rating agencies said the downgrades reflect their concerns that the bonds will increase the healthcare system’ s debt to high levels.

