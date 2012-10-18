FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Moody's cuts Catholic Health Initiatives
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Moody's cuts Catholic Health Initiatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In third paragraph, corrects to will issue)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday cut its long-term debt rating on all Catholic Health Initiatives, Colo. outstanding bonds to Aa3 from Aa2.

Moody’s said the downgrade was due to the 32 percent increase in direct debt that “weakens all debt measures.”

Catholic Health Initiatives will issue $1.5 billion of taxable Series 2012 bonds, which the agency rated Aa3.

Moody’s said the rating action affects $6 billion of outstanding debt.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services cut Catholic Health Initiatives’ rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’. (Reporting by Pam Niimi)

