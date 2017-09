BRIEF-Catlin Group reports 12 percent increase in net premiums earned in first half

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd : * Auto alert - Catlin Group Ltd interim dividend 10 pence per share * H1 US$441 million in net underwriting contribution * H1 combined ratio 88.9 per cent * 10 percent increase in H1 gross premiums written * US$145 million profit before tax; US$118 million net income to common

stockholders in H1 * Net premiums written $2,437 million (H1 2012 $2,258 million) * Capital position is similar to that reported at 31 December 2012 * US$99 million in net catastrophe losses in H1 * Non-london/uk operating hubs produced 55 per cent of total gross premiums