Insurer Catlin first-quarter premiums written rise
May 14, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Catlin first-quarter premiums written rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, said first-quarter gross premiums written rose 9 percent, helped in part by continued growth of its reinsurance business at Catlin Re Switzerland and new business wins for energy and marine products in Asia Pacific.

The Bermuda-based company, whose insurances range from property and aviation to energy and kidnapping, said although it incurred no catastrophe losses during the quarter, its books reflect one single-risk loss relating to the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

Gross premiums written rose to $2.01 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.84 billion a year earlier, Catlin said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

