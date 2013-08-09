FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catlin profit falls as higher interest rates hit fixed-income portfolio
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Catlin profit falls as higher interest rates hit fixed-income portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based insurer Catlin Group reported a 37 percent drop in first-half profit as higher interest rates in May and June hurt the value of its fixed-income portfolio.

Catlin, the operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, reported a pretax profit of $145 million, down from $231 million, a year earlier.

Net investment return in the first half fell to $9 million from $83 million a year earlier.

Net underwriting contribution was $441 million, in line with a year earlier, despite $99 million in net catastrophe losses.

Shares in the company were down 1.5 percent at 0702 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.