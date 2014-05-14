FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Catlin Q1 gross premiums written rise 9 pct
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Catlin Q1 gross premiums written rise 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd :

* 59 per cent of total gross premiums written by non-london/uk underwriting hubs

* For the period ended 31 March 2014, 2 per cent decrease in average weighted premium rates across underwriting portfolio

* 0.9 per cent year-to-date total investment return

* There was one large single-risk loss: disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370

* 9 per cent increase in gross premiums written for the period ended March 31

* Catlin has made a good start to 2014 underwriting year

* For the period ended 31 march 2014 9 per cent increase in net premiums earned

* Gross premiums written increased during period ended 31 march 2014 by 9.3 per cent (8.5 per cent at constant exchange rates) to $2.01 billion

* No catastrophe losses incurred during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
