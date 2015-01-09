Insurer XL Group to buy Britain's Catlin for 2.79 bln stg

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based insurer XL Group Plc will pay about 2.79 billion pounds ($4.22 billion) for Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market.

Catlin, which provides insurance for everything from flooding to kidnapping, would pay investors a 22 pence final dividend, the companies said in a joint statement.

The British underwriter had said in December that it would not pay a final dividend when it announced an approach worth 2.53 billion pounds from XL Group. ($1 = 0.6612 pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)