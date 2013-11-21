FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cato Q3 earnings per share $0.17
November 21, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Cato Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cato Corp : * Reports 3q EPS up 5% * Sees FY earnings per share $1.90 to $1.96 * Q3 earnings per share $0.17 * Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $198.8 million * Q3 same store sales fell 1 percent * Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.23 * Says for the quarter, the gross margin rate increased to 35.2% of sales from

34.0% last year * Continue to expect that Q4 sales results will be in line with year-to-date

trend with same-store sales in the range of down 3% to flat * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

