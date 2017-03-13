FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon cattlemen sue to block wild and scenic river designation
March 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Oregon cattlemen sue to block wild and scenic river designation

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A trade group for Oregon cattle ranchers has sued the Bureau of Land Management to block the proposed designation of part of the state's Rogue River as wild and scenic, saying the waterway is not eligible for that program because it is not free-flowing.

Filed on Friday in a Washington D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the designation, once approved by Congress, could hurt farms and ranches that use the river for irrigation and stop riverbank reinforcement projects needed to prevent flooding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mkRFGb

