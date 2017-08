MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian banking foundation Cariverona has bought about 3 percent in insurer Cattolica from Banca Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, after the bank announced the sale of part of its stake in the insurer through an accelerated book building.

Troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza has sold 6.02 percent in Cattolica Assicurazioni at 7.25 euros per shares. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)