Darty suitor Steinhoff eyes France's Cauval bedding business

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Furniture retailer Steinhoff has submitted an undisclosed offer to buy a significant part of the bedding business of France’s Cauval, the South African company said on Tuesday.

Steinhoff, through its France-based furniture and household goods unit Conforama, last month offered $975 million for Darty Plc, Europe’s No.3 electrical goods retailer, trumping a competing takeover bid from a French retailer Fnac .

“Through this (Cauval) offer, Steinhoff reaffirms its willingness to continue to invest strongly in France in the household goods segment,” Steinhoff said in a statement.

Financial terms of the offer were not disclosed.

Loss-making Cauval, owner of the Treca, Simmons and Dunlopillo brands, was placed into receivership in February.

Some 10 offers were submitted on Monday for Cauval, which has group sales of 380 million euros, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday. Cauval could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Susan Thomas)