Clessidra buys Roberto Cavalli

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra has signed a deal to buy fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, Clessidra will purchase a 90 percent stake in the fashion group, with founder Roberto Cavalli holding the remaining 10 percent.

The statement said former Bulgari CEO Francesco Trapani would become the new chairman of the fashion house while Renato Semerari, former CEO of Guerlain and former president and CEO of Sephora in Europe, would be appointed CEO. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)