FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clessidra buys Roberto Cavalli
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Clessidra buys Roberto Cavalli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra has signed a deal to buy fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, Clessidra will purchase a 90 percent stake in the fashion group, with founder Roberto Cavalli holding the remaining 10 percent.

The statement said former Bulgari CEO Francesco Trapani would become the new chairman of the fashion house while Renato Semerari, former CEO of Guerlain and former president and CEO of Sephora in Europe, would be appointed CEO. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.