Italy's Cavalli confident it can seal sale to Clessidra
February 26, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Cavalli confident it can seal sale to Clessidra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli said on Thursday it was confident talks with private equity firm Clessidra for the sale of a majority stake in the Florentine group could be finalised as scheduled.

Cavalli and Clessidra in December announced they had started exclusive talks and had until March to reach an accord.

Cavalli said it had revenues of 209.4 million euros ($238 million) in 2014, up 4.2 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8810 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi

