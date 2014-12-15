FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caverion provides building systems for SL's new bus depot in Sweden
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Caverion provides building systems for SL's new bus depot in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Caverion Oyj :

* Says provides building systems for SL’s new bus depot in Sweden

* Says has secured a contract with general contractor Skanska Sverige to install heating, sanitation, ventilation, air conditioning and sprinklers for sl’s new Fredriksdal bus depot in Stockholm

* Says work on site is already underway and will be completed in 2017

* Says total value of contract is about 5.4 million euros ($6.71 million) and it includes project management and execution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
